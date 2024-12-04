Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 11,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Valhi Trading Down 0.9 %

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Valhi by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

