URBN Q4 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

