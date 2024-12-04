United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) SVP Sells $47,088.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,816.68. This trade represents a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

