Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 940.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.