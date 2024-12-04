Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.10. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

