UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $306.53 and last traded at $306.53. 36,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 61,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

