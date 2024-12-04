UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,555,997 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,555,997 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $41,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SLM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SLM by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SLM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SLM by 12.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $28.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

