UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Westlake worth $47,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.4% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 223,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,179,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake by 3,330.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 141,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.17.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

