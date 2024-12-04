UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.46% of NICE worth $49,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.