UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $44.81 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,565 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $44,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

