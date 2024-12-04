UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $38,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.