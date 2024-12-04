UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $54,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $3,279,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 154.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.