Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $24,361,172 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $622.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $637.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

