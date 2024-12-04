TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

