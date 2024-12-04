Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,263 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Trex worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 142.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 150.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

