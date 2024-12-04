Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transocean by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 609,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.