Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 9,117 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,268.40. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,541 shares of company stock worth $10,032,448 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 220.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 205,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Trading Up 4.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 3,978,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,575. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.