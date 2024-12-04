Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.53 on December 13th

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $59.45.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
