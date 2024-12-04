Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.53 on December 13th

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

