Timothy Nguyen Sells 40,000 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,688,234 shares in the company, valued at $248,822,087.52. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.
- On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.
MeridianLink Stock Down 1.4 %
MLNK stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.99. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
