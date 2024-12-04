Timothy Nguyen Sells 40,000 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,688,234 shares in the company, valued at $248,822,087.52. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.4 %

MLNK stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.99. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MeridianLink by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 46.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

