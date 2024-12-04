THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.

NYSE:THO opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

