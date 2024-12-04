THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.
THOR Industries Price Performance
NYSE:THO opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.
Insider Activity at THOR Industries
In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
