The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Stock Price Down 53.1% – Here’s Why

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was down 53.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 372,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.