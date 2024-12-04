The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $232,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 152,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 145,667 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

