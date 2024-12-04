The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.5% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $278.45 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

