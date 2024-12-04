The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in New York Times by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 129.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. New York Times has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

