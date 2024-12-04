The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
HYB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 19,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,952. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.