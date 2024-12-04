The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,824,986.88. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $2,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,618,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,605,499.14. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,321 shares of company stock valued at $45,067,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,768,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

