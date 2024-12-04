The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

