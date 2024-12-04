The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at $94,747,615.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 52.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 38.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.