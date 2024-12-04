Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289.47 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $289.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000767 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000984 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,036,914,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,459,217 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.