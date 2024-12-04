Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

