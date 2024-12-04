TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

TechTarget stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. TechTarget has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of -60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 24.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

