TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.68.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

RCI.B stock opened at C$50.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.