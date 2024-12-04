Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.60 and last traded at $200.34. Approximately 3,735,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,200,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

