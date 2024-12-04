Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,694 shares during the period. Sweetgreen comprises approximately 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Sweetgreen worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 148,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SG stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $56,104,187.46. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,609,868.68. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $7,499,763. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

