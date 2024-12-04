Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

