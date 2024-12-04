Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,185.92. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

