Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.24. 1,866,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,396,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 54,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,085.20. This trade represents a 22.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,680. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,517 shares of company stock valued at $439,605. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 6,926,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,550,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.