Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,826.80. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,249. The firm has a market cap of $404.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Further Reading

