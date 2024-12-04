StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
