StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

About Aethlon Medical

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

