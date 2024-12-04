Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $2.80 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 145,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

