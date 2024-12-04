Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,385,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

