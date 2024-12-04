Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $146.50 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $146.50 million and $73.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,695.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.28 or 0.00585489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00132695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00037608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00212095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 477,808,121 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

