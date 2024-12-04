Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W downgraded Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPIR stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
