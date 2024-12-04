Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W downgraded Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 13,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $196,116.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,794.83. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $259,833.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 377,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.