SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 791195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.