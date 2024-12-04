SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 649,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 234,041 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 417,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

