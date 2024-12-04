SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 732.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,499.28. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SWI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

