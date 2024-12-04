Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Silgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 203.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Silgan stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

