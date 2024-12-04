Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. Cormark raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

