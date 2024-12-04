Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declines By 8.0%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 342,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.