Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 12.9%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 78,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

